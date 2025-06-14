No Kings protests underway across the Valley

A protest was underway in McAllen. It's one of several planned not only in the Rio Grande Valley, but across the entire nation.

The protest is being called the No Kings Event. People heading to the protests are against President Donald Trump's policies and the planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

That parade in Washington is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The parade is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

Saturday's event is the second time a No Kings protest has happened in the Valley; the first was in April.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said safety is the top priority for the city. They are aware of the protest and there will be a police presence to ensure nothing goes wrong.

Watch the video below for coverage of the Harlingen No Kings protest:

The No King protest began at 10 a.m. and is expected to go through noon.

There are three more protests scheduled around the Valley, these include a second protest in McAllen, one in Brownsville and another in Harlingen.

The second McAllen protest will be happening at 5:30 p.m. Both Harlingen and Brownsville are scheduled for 10 a.m. and into the evening.

Watch the video above for the full story.