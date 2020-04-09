No more than 2 passengers allowed per vehicle in San Juan

The city of San Juan announced new travel restrictions on Thursday, limiting vehicle travel to “no more than two individuals per vehicle.”

According to a social media post by the city of San Juan, one person per vehicle is recommended.

“This order and recommendation is based upon the CDC social distancing guidelines of six (6) feet of separation between individuals (excludes children under 3 years old),” according to the city of San Juan.