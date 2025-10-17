Not guilty verdict leads to civil lawsuit in 'El Gallito' murder trial in Cameron County

A man who was acquitted in a murder case out of Cameron County is now suing the people who were involved in the investigation.

Channel 5 News obtain a federal civil lawsuit filed by Salomon Campos Jr. He is suing the city of Harlingen, Texas Department of Public Safety, former ranger Raul Roy Garza, Harlingen police officer Scott Vega and Manuel Tovar, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz and former Assistant District Attorney Noe Garza and Adela Garza.

In the lawsuit, it reads Campos has an interest in protecting his civil rights and not having them violated by government officials.

RELATED STORY: Salomon Campos Jr. found not guilty of capital murder in 'El Gallito' trial

Campos was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his uncle, Ernest Gonzalez, or "El Gallito". After almost a month-long trial, Campos was found not guilty by a jury.

In the lawsuit, Campos claims the Texas Rangers and police officers "falsified reports" during the investigation and prosecution.

The lawsuit claims during a search warrant, authorities did an illegal search and destroyed Campos' property and evidence. The lawsuit goes on to say that hard drive evidence was either intentionally or recklessly destroyed by Harlingen police officers

Channel 5 News has reached out to Texas DPS, the city of Harlingen and the Harlingen Police Department. Their response was that they don’t comment on matters of pending litigation.

District Attorney Luis Saenz said he had no comment.