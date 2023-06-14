Nutrición al Día: HCISD brinda comidas gratuitas este verano
Leonel Vega, neurólogo de HCISD paso por nuestros estudios de Buenos Días Valle para comentar acerca de las comidas gratis que proveerán este verano en el distrito escolar independiente consolidado de Harlingen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
