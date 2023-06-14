x

Nutrición al Día: HCISD brinda comidas gratuitas este verano

1 hour 57 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, June 14 2023 Jun 14, 2023 June 14, 2023 11:39 AM June 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Leonel Vega, neurólogo de HCISD paso por nuestros estudios de Buenos Días Valle para comentar acerca de las comidas gratis que proveerán este verano en el distrito escolar independiente consolidado de Harlingen.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

