Nutrition staff to continue providing meals for Donna ISD families into summer months

Summer break is underway for students across the Rio Grande Valley, but the work to make sure they don’t miss a meal continues during the pandemic.

At Donna Independent School District, child nutrition staff get to work at 6 a.m. to prepare meals to make sure they’re ready for distribution for families.

The staff has been cooking up fresh meals for students for months now and will continue through the summer months.

For some parents, the meals are needed more than ever.

