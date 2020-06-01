Nutrition staff to continue providing meals for Donna ISD families into summer months
Summer break is underway for students across the Rio Grande Valley, but the work to make sure they don’t miss a meal continues during the pandemic.
At Donna Independent School District, child nutrition staff get to work at 6 a.m. to prepare meals to make sure they’re ready for distribution for families.
The staff has been cooking up fresh meals for students for months now and will continue through the summer months.
For some parents, the meals are needed more than ever.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Employee at Willacy County jail tests positive for coronavirus
-
Sheriff's Office identifies 59-year-old man found dead near Mercedes
-
Students on UTRGV campus grounds required to wear face covering
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Martin Farm and Ranch Supply
-
Donors at Valley blood bank being tested for coronavirus antibodies