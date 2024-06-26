O'Rourke's early fundraising had fewer donors than Sanders
CLAREMONT, New Hampshire (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says his first-day $6.1 million in campaign donations came from 128,000-plus contributions in all 50 states.
Campaigning in New Hampshire on Wednesday, the former Texas congressman said the average contribution was $47.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised about $6 million during the first 24 hours of his campaign, had average contributions of about $27 from roughly 225,000 donors.
California Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign has said she raised $1.5 million in the first 24 hours, with average donations of $37 from 38,000-plus contributors.
Other campaigns took in less early money. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign said it raised $1 million in 48 hours, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched his campaign on a Friday and announced reaching that mark the following Monday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
City of Brownsville hosting Games of Texas 2024
-
South Padre Island animal shelter announces expansion project
-
Palm Valley Animal Society receives 45 dogs in latest hoarding case
-
Edcouch man receives 12 year prison sentence on child pornography charges
-
Valley youth taking part in Edinburg Teen Police Academy
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview