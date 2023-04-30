Object that flew over RGV confirmed to be a meteor

Channel Five News can confirm that the green object that was spotted over the Rio Grande Valley Friday night was in fact a meteor.

It happened just around 8:30 p.m. when residents saw a bright flash of light across the sky.

Harlingen resident Lisa Wells was in her front yard when it happened.

"It was exciting, it was so bright I'd never seen. It looked like the Christmas colors green and red and it was so bright and so beautiful. I just, I'd never seen anything like that," Wells said.

This is the second meteor to fly over the Valley sky this year, the first was seen back in February.

