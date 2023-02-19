Meteorite fragment recovered in the Rio Grande Valley
The American Meteor Society found a fragment of the meteorite that landed in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.
According to the society, this is the third meteorite fall to be recovered this week. They said three different meteorites landed on the globe in just three days.
RELATED: Officials react to confirmed sighting of meteoroid in the Valley
The first landed in France on February 13, the second in Italy on February 14 and the final one landed in the Valley on February 15. It happened sometime between 5:25 and 5:28 p.m.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Meteorite fragment recovered in the Rio Grande Valley
-
Black History honored, celebrated at Harlingen city conference
-
Su Clinica Familiar to receive $9M in funding
-
Sheriff's office: Three arrested near Brownsville for attempting to smuggle 112 pounds...
-
Lane reductions expected in McAllen as part of TxDOT project on SH...