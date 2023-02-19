Meteorite fragment recovered in the Rio Grande Valley

The American Meteor Society found a fragment of the meteorite that landed in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

According to the society, this is the third meteorite fall to be recovered this week. They said three different meteorites landed on the globe in just three days.

The first landed in France on February 13, the second in Italy on February 14 and the final one landed in the Valley on February 15. It happened sometime between 5:25 and 5:28 p.m.

