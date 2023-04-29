Potential fireball spotted in the sky above Valley

A fireball was spotted in the skies above the Rio Grande Valley.

Various videos from Valley residents show a green ball of light shoot across the sky Friday night.

Related story: Meteorite fragment recovered in the Rio Grande Valley

"I saw a light right above in the sky, and it went right over my house, and it was a green ball of light like a bright green ball with a red light following it," Harlingen resident Lisa Wells said. "I've got a two-story house, it was in the front yard. But it was so bright. A green ball."

It is unclear if what was seen was debris, a meteor or a shooting star. Channel 5 News has reached out to officials and are waiting to hear back.

If it is a meteor, it would be the second one seen in the Valley this year, the first was seen back in February.