Octavo lanzamiento de prueba 'Starship' desde Boca Chica

2 hours 17 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, March 06 2025 Mar 6, 2025 March 06, 2025 6:03 PM March 06, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Espectadores están a la espera de que abra la ventana de lanzamiento del octavo vuelo de prueba del Starship.

Santiago Caicedo nos tiene todos los detalles de este esperado evento, desde Puerto Isabel.

Vea el video para el reporte completo

