Octavo lanzamiento de prueba 'Starship' desde Boca Chica
Espectadores están a la espera de que abra la ventana de lanzamiento del octavo vuelo de prueba del Starship.
Santiago Caicedo nos tiene todos los detalles de este esperado evento, desde Puerto Isabel.
Vea el video para el reporte completo
More News
News Video
-
DEA agents, Pharr police seize nearly $5 million worth of meth hidden...
-
Pet of the Week: A female Beagle
-
After two delays, SpaceX gets ready for eighth Starship launch at Boca...
-
Man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Pharr
-
La Joya ISD student writes book offering support to parents of premature...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Natalia Estrada signs with Western New England University
-
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall...
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University
-
UTRGV baseball rises to 4th in the nation in RPI
-
Final Four Trophy Tour makes stop in RGV as San Antonio prepares...