Officers at Hidalgo bridge find $571,000 hidden in spare tire

Officers at the Hidalgo bridge found $571,000 hidden in a spare tire on Saturday.

Sergio Guadalupe Sauceda-Saenz attempted to cross the bridge from Hidalgo to Reynosa on Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers sent Sauceda-Saenz to secondary inspection.

"During a physical inspection by CBPOs of the vehicle, SAUCEDA attempted to flee on foot to Mexico but was apprehended by CBPOs," according to the criminal complaint, which refers to Customs and Border Protection officers as CBPOs. "The vehicle was referred for x-ray inspection, where anomalies were observed in the spare tire by CBPOs."

Officers found $571,497 hidden in the spare tire.

Customs and Border Protection contacted Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which sent agents to question Sauceda-Saenz. He "requested to speak with an attorney prior to making any statements," according to the criminal complaint.

Sauceda-Saenz is charged with evading currency reporting requirements.

Court records don't list an attorney for Sauceda-Saenz, who remains in federal custody and couldn't be reached for comment Monday morning.