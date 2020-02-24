Officers at Pharr International Bridge Seize more than One Ton of Marijuana

More than one ton of marijuana is off the streets after a bust by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge.

Authorities say they found the drugs hidden within a shipment of charcoal on Wednesday.

The marijuana is said to have an estimated value of $423,725.

The case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.