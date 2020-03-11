Officers find meth stashed in paintings of Jesus

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Smugglers stashed 4 kilograms of methamphetamine in paintings of Jesus and Pope John Paul II — and mailed the paintings from Mexico to Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which intercepted the drug shipment last week.

On March 6, a K-9 at an express consignment facility in Cincinnati smelled something odd about a shipment of "decorative paintings" from Mexico, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.

Officers examined the paintings, which show Jesus, Mary and Pope John Paul II.

"CBP officers inspected the frames and found a cavity behind the backs of the paintings," according to the news release. "This space contained thin packets of white powder, which tested positive for methamphetamine."

The paintings, which had been mailed from Mexico, were in a package addressed to a home in Houston.