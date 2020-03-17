Officials confirm positive COVID-19 case in Laredo
LAREDO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Laredo.
The case is considered community spread, not travel-related.
Authorities are waiting on the results of four others.
Gov. Greg Abbott warned Texans to brace for a spike in infections that testing has expanded.
