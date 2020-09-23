Officials monitor South Padre island's eroding shoreline due to recent storms

Tropical Storm Beta was hundreds of miles away from the Rio Grande Valley, but it still affected South Padre Island’s shoreline.

Kristina Boburka, a shoreline director at South Padre Island, said the sand dunes are the first protective barrier from any major storm and high tide.

“As you can see if we didn’t have those it would be right up to everyone’s property and the accesses, so I can’t emphasize that enough,” Boburka said.

The worst erosion is primarily on the northern section of the city limits.

Boburka said it’s hard to re-nourish the dunes right now, because it's still hurricane season. They’re working closely with other organizations, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

