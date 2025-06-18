x

Oficina del Sheriff del condado Hidalgo busca a personas de interés por robo de vehículo en Edinburg

Wednesday, June 18 2025

La oficina del Sheriff del condado Hidalgo le pide que los ayude a identificar a los hombres y mujeres de interés que aparecen, por una investigación activa de robo de auto.

Un chevrolet trax gris de este año, que fue hurtado del área de Edinburg el 30 de mayo, y visto por última vez cruzando el puente internacional de Hidalgo.

Si tiene alguna información, pida por el investigador Soliz, de la oficina del Sheriff del condado Hidalgo, cuando llame al (956) 383-8114. 

