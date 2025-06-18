Oficina del Sheriff del condado Hidalgo busca a personas de interés por robo de vehículo en Edinburg
La oficina del Sheriff del condado Hidalgo le pide que los ayude a identificar a los hombres y mujeres de interés que aparecen, por una investigación activa de robo de auto.
Un chevrolet trax gris de este año, que fue hurtado del área de Edinburg el 30 de mayo, y visto por última vez cruzando el puente internacional de Hidalgo.
Si tiene alguna información, pida por el investigador Soliz, de la oficina del Sheriff del condado Hidalgo, cuando llame al (956) 383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
Free legal services being provided at Valley disaster recovery centers
-
'We need them:' Valley builders say ICE raids are leaving them without...
-
Sheriff's office seeking persons of interest in Edinburg auto theft investigation
-
Consumer Reports: Paying for online purchases
-
Progreso ISD school board president arrested on intoxication and possession charges
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Athletics partnership with Radio United
-
RGV Vipers "Blocks for Books' at Sonic in Pharr and Edinburg
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Mario Rodriguez
-
Former Nikki Rowe standout Joshua Torralba shares his incredible basketball journey
-
RGV Red Crowns Randy Galvan hopeful to get college offers by joining...