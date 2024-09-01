Oklahoma lawmaker settles lawsuit over tracking device
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma legislator has settled his lawsuit against a Texas political consultant over a tracking device the lawmaker found on his pickup truck.
Court records show Republican state Rep. Mark McBride settled his lawsuit earlier this month against Austin, Texas-based political consultant George Shipley. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
McBride declined to comment on the settlement Monday, but says he's glad to put the matter behind him. His lawsuit claimed Shipley was hired by an unnamed company to perform opposition research on McBride. The suit alleges Shipley then hired an Oklahoma-based private investigation firm to conduct surveillance on McBride's whereabouts.
McBride previously settled a separate lawsuit filed against the private investigation company, Eastridge Investigations and Asset Protection.
Shipley's attorney didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
