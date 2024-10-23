Old Alice Road expansion plans in Los Fresnos moving forward

The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority is working to expand Old Alice Road.

It's a project officials say has been in the works for two decades. Neighbors say they are excited their road will get some much-needed improvements.

County officials are now focusing on the durability of Old Alice Road. They will be widening the roads and adding sidewalks.

The project will cost around $38 million. The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to pay at least $35 million worth of the project.

It's been a priority for Cameron County since both Los Fresnos and Brownsville continue to grow.

Neighbors like Jose Luis Ruvalcaba say this project has been a long time coming for those who live nearby.

"It sounds like a good idea, it's going to be less narrow, less accidents and stuff like that," Ruvalcaba said. "It's going to be better because part of the street over there is just a dirt road and there is a lot of trash and stuff like that. So I guess it will start getting clean."

Part of the project includes building a nearly five-mile long road that connects the Brownsville Sports Park to State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos.

Neighbors have until Thursday to voice any concerns on the project to the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority.

The county hopes to start construction by the end of the year. It will take crews about a year before the project is done and drivers can use the new road.