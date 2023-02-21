One dead in Brownsville shooting, police say

A man was shot and killed Monday night in Brownsville.

Brownsville police responded to the 300 block of East Adams Street in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Martin Leal Longoria on the ground. A neighbor said he went outside after what he heard sounded like fireworks. That was when he discovered Longoria on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Longoria was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. Authorities have ordered an autopsy.

Police have not charged anyone at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing. They are urging anyone with any information to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.