One in critical condition after Harlingen house fire

5 hours 48 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, July 05 2022 Jul 5, 2022 July 05, 2022 9:59 AM July 05, 2022 in News - Local

A person is in critical condition after a house fire in Harlingen Monday morning. 

Multiple agencies responded to the structure fire at a home located on the 200 block of East Washington. 

Harlingen firefighters say they quickly put out the fire and carried out a resident from the smoke-filled home. 

The person is in critical condition and will likely be taken to a burn facility outside the Valley, firefighters said. 

