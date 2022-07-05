One in critical condition after Harlingen house fire
A person is in critical condition after a house fire in Harlingen Monday morning.
Multiple agencies responded to the structure fire at a home located on the 200 block of East Washington.
Harlingen firefighters say they quickly put out the fire and carried out a resident from the smoke-filled home.
The person is in critical condition and will likely be taken to a burn facility outside the Valley, firefighters said.
