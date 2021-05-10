x

One person dead after crash in Weslaco

May 10, 2021
By: KRGV Digital Staff

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Sunday night. 

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. along the 5100 block of North Texas Blvd. 

One person is dead and two others were sent to the hospital. 

Both people are in stable condition. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

