Opening celebration held for Camp McAllen
The city of McAllen held a Wednesday grand opening ceremony for their newest campground.
Camp McAllen, located at 8701 N. 23rd St., is a 20-acre campground. It comes with a walking trail, an archery range, camping pads, a restroom facility, three piers for fishing and boating, and a meadow.
In a news release, the city said Camp McAllen aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.
“The campground, with its trail system, and amenities, provides the opportunity for a guided experience for learning, understanding and admiring nature,” the release stated.
The park was two years in the making, and cost nearly $1.87 million.
People can also camp overnight, and rent the equipment on site.
The camp officially opens on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
More information is available on the city website.
Watch the video above for the full story.
