Opening celebration held for Camp McAllen

The city of McAllen held a Wednesday grand opening ceremony for their newest campground.

Camp McAllen, located at 8701 N. 23rd St., is a 20-acre campground. It comes with a walking trail, an archery range, camping pads, a restroom facility, three piers for fishing and boating, and a meadow.

In a news release, the city said Camp McAllen aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.

“The campground, with its trail system, and amenities, provides the opportunity for a guided experience for learning, understanding and admiring nature,” the release stated.

The park was two years in the making, and cost nearly $1.87 million.

People can also camp overnight, and rent the equipment on site.

The camp officially opens on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

More information is available on the city website.

