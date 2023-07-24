Operation Border Health Preparedness to offer free health services in the Valley

Operation Border Health Preparedness is hosting no cost health clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.

The clinics will run until Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A variety of free health services will be offered to people including general medical exams, sports physicals, diabetes screenings and dental and vision exams.

Veterinary services will also be available for residents cat or dog.

The clinics will be held in four cities, they are Brownsville, Raymondville, Rio Grande City and San Juan.

