x

'Operation Christmas RGV' presenta su próximo evento en el Valle

'Operation Christmas RGV' presenta su próximo evento en el Valle
2 hours 45 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 1:48 PM January 16, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Emanuel Martínez, presidente de 'Operation Christmas RGV' visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre el segundo informe a la comunidad llamado 'State of the Organization Address', además de invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento este 18 de enero. 

Ubicación: 701 North Main ST Suite D Donna 

Número de contacto: (956) 855-1438

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days