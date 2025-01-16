'Operation Christmas RGV' presenta su próximo evento en el Valle
Emanuel Martínez, presidente de 'Operation Christmas RGV' visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre el segundo informe a la comunidad llamado 'State of the Organization Address', además de invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento este 18 de enero.
Ubicación: 701 North Main ST Suite D Donna
Número de contacto: (956) 855-1438
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
