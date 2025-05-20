Operation Christmas RGV to host job fair in Donna

The unemployment rate is 4.2 percent and more than seven million people are without a job, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Anyone currently searching for a job or looking to change careers will want to check out the 2025 May Job Fair in Donna.

Operation Christmas RGV President Emanuel Martinez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kind of agencies or businesses people can expect to see and what they should bring to the job fair.

The 2025 May Job Fair is scheduled for Wednesday at the Dr. Bose Community Center, located at 701 North Main Street, Suite D, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.