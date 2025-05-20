Operation Christmas RGV to host job fair in Donna
The unemployment rate is 4.2 percent and more than seven million people are without a job, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Anyone currently searching for a job or looking to change careers will want to check out the 2025 May Job Fair in Donna.
Operation Christmas RGV President Emanuel Martinez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kind of agencies or businesses people can expect to see and what they should bring to the job fair.
The 2025 May Job Fair is scheduled for Wednesday at the Dr. Bose Community Center, located at 701 North Main Street, Suite D, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Pilots receiving training at Naval Air Station Kingsville
-
Federal funds to help repair large sinkhole in city of Combes
-
Brother of driver accused of killing Caleb Ramirez apologizes during wrongful death...
-
Man arrested after Brownsville police find puppies inside hot car
-
Mercedes ISD school board discussing superintendent's DWI arrest
Sports Video
-
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
-
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA Track & Field
-
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
-
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg
-
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament