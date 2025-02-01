x

Operativo en Laredo tras infracción revela posible caso de tráfico de personas

Operativo en Laredo tras infracción revela posible caso de tráfico de personas
5 hours 25 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, February 01 2025 Feb 1, 2025 February 01, 2025 5:49 PM February 01, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Tras una infracción de tránsito a un camión semirremolque del año 2015, permitió a agentes especiales del departamento de seguridad de Texas y policías responder a un posible intento de tráfico de personas en el centro de Laredo.   

El conductor, José Ángel Rosas, de 55 años, de Laredo, trato de despistar a las autoridades, sin embargo, grande fue la sorpresa de las autoridades al revisar el camión.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days