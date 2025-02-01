Operativo en Laredo tras infracción revela posible caso de tráfico de personas
Tras una infracción de tránsito a un camión semirremolque del año 2015, permitió a agentes especiales del departamento de seguridad de Texas y policías responder a un posible intento de tráfico de personas en el centro de Laredo.
El conductor, José Ángel Rosas, de 55 años, de Laredo, trato de despistar a las autoridades, sin embargo, grande fue la sorpresa de las autoridades al revisar el camión.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo police: Active gang member wanted for continuous sexual assault of a...
-
High speed pursuit ends in drug seizure in Rio Grande City
-
Large crowd gathers in McAllen to protest for immigrants rights
-
Man sentenced to 40 years for the 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor
-
UTRGV study finds the Valley has the highest rate of cervical cancer...
Sports Video
-
MMA returns to the RGV with Ultimate Warrior fight night at Payne...
-
Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
-
Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce
-
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
-
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena...