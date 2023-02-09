Organization assists migrants in getting a U.S. sponsor during asylum process

Migrant families that are in the Rio Grande Valley are feeling frustrated as they try to navigate through the asylum process.

A Washington, D.C. organization is now assisting the asylum hopefuls by helping hem get a U.S. sponsor, a new requirement for migrants.

"The sponsor has to understand that ...most part of the responsibility, Verita World Foundation takes it," Olina Chuienko, co-leader of the foundation, said. "It's not only about the papers, right? It's about the housing. It's about the car."

Chuienko said migrants in Matamoros are having trouble getting their smartphones connected to the internet. Others don't even have a working phone to start the appointment process. The appointments are the first step at requesting asylum.

As a way to get migrants connected online, the foundation is hoping to open a resource office in Matamoros. They hope to have it up and running before the end of the month.

