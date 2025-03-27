Out-of-state fire crews prepare for potential wildfires in the Valley

Rain is in the forecast for the Rio Grande Valley, but even with the much-needed rain, potential lightning could spark new fires.

Jose Carlos Garcia's uncle opened up this fruit stand-off the side of U.S. Highway 281 five years ago, and it's expanded ever since.

But with high, dry grass around his uncle's property, he's worried the potential rain won't be enough to prevent grass fires from sparking and putting his family's business at risk.

Texas A&M Forest Service held a weather briefing with firefighters from California, Colorado, Delaware, Utah and across Texas, ready to provide help at any given notice. They will be in the Valley for up to 21 days.

Their focus currently is on San Antonio, as thunderstorms rolled in through an already scorched area from last week's wildfires.

"They may move us kind of like upwards, because you saw, like, on the map the San Antonio area, everybody kind of shifts that way especially if they were on the crab apple fire," Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Abbie Tijerina said.

Even with the possibility of moving crews up north, they're not losing focus on the dry fuel in the Valley. Thunder from storms in the forecast for the Valley could also be a fire risk.

