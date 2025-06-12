Over 45,000 power outages reported in Hidalgo County amid flash flood warning

A total of more than 45,000 power outages have been reported in Hidalgo County.

Outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative shows 45,830 outages amid a severe thunderstorm warning in Hidalgo County as of 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

An additional 599 outages were reported in Starr, Cameron and Willacy counties.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Hidalgo County. It’s set to expire Thursday at 10:15 p.m.

The city of McAllen issued the following list of road closures in effect to flooded streets and roads or signal outages:

The city of Edinburg said crews are responding to reports of storm-related damages, including a roof that was blown off from a business.

The city of Edinburg also listed the following road closures:

In a statement, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said crews are being deployed across the region responding to reports of debris, downed traffic signals and flooding.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.