Parents call for speed safety measures in Pharr school zone

Some parents are concerned about an intersection near IDEA Owassa.

While dropping off her grandchildren at IDEA Owassa, Irma Trevino's car was hit by another driver at the intersection of Fir and Minnesota. They are all okay, but want something done.

The stop sign is way back there, there's a whole line of people going to school to drop their children," Trevino said. "Yet, we have to come all the way forward to be able to see if there's any traffic coming."

The intersection gets very congested before and after school, affecting not only students and their families, but all drivers. Families are concerned for their children's safety.

"I saw the crash yesterday as well, and just now trying to get to that side, it's impossible to see traffic coming," parent Armando Cazar said.

We already spoke to IDEA public school personally simply because of this line there's no traffic lights there's no PD and people just like to cut in front of you," Cazar said.

Parents are demanding that this intersection becomes a school zone or to have someone out there directing traffic before and after school, or to even put a traffic light in. They just want structure to keep their kids safe.

The Pharr Police Department is looking into this issue.

'We're going to look at what's going to be the best way to handle the situation, whether it's speed bumps or stop signs or anything is going to be part of it," Pharr PD Deputy Chief William Edmunson said. "I know we're going to have motorcycle units out there enforce the traffic, and we may erect a few types of signs, but we'll know at the end of our evaluation."

Pharr PD says they can have officers help control traffic, as of now, they are waiting on IDEA for a response.

"These are our children and our grandchildren," Trevino said. "We need to do something about this the lines are ridiculous after school there are parents here at 1:30 that's three and a half hours before their children get out."