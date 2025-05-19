x

Parque acuático disponible en la Isla del Padre Sur

1 hour 30 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 3:43 PM May 19, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El parque acuático de playa de la Isla del Padre Sur ofrece diferentes atracciones para sus visitantes. 

Número para informes: (956) 772-7873.  

Invitada: Julie Morales, representante de Recursos Humanos.

Para más información sobre los servicios del parque acuático, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

