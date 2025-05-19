Parque acuático disponible en la Isla del Padre Sur
El parque acuático de playa de la Isla del Padre Sur ofrece diferentes atracciones para sus visitantes.
Número para informes: (956) 772-7873.
Invitada: Julie Morales, representante de Recursos Humanos.
Para más información sobre los servicios del parque acuático, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
