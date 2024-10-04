Parque y Recreaciones de McAllen organiza festival comunitario
Sergio García, director de marketing de 'McAllen Parks and Recreation', visita Noticias RGV para invitar al próximo evento con temática de Halloween para la comunidad.
Descripción del evento:
¡Prepárate para una noche espeluznante con McAllen Parks & Recreation! No te pierdas nuestro festival de Halloween el 12 de octubre. Disfruta de divertidos juegos, camiones de comida, inflables, juegos de carnaval para niños, ¡y mucho más!
Para más información sobre el festival, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
