Passport fair set for Saturday in McAllen

The city of McAllen is planning to help people apply for a passport this weekend.

The city of McAllen will hold a passport fair on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the downtown parking garage, located at 221 S. 15th St.

Those attending can also renew their passports.

Those who’d like to schedule an appointment are urged to call 956-681-1450.

Watch the video above for the full story.