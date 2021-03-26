Paula Dodge Retires After 25 Years at McHI

McALLEN - On Thursday one of the best volleyball coaches in Rio Grande Valley history stepped down. Paula Dodge, the head coach of the McAllen High School Lady Bulldogs announced her retirement after 25 years as the helm.

In her time she put together a career record of 584-280 (.676), according to McAllen ISD media relations.

In 2020, she led the Lady Bulldogs back to the regional tournament.

According to the RGV Sports Hall of Fame Dodge is , "A native of Red Wing, Minnesota, Dodge was a three-year letterman in three sports in high school before graduating in 1980. She played collegiate basketball at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, where she was a member of the 1981 AIAW Division III national champion team. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UWL in 1984 and moved to the Valley."

Dodge's teams have won five district championships and have advanced to the state playoffs 19 times – reaching the regional tournament six times.