Paxton issues Civil Investigative Demands to ERCOT, other power companies following statewide power failures.

A dozen Civil Investigative Demands were issued Friday by state Attorney General Ken Paxton to ERCOT and 11 other power companies.

According to a news release from the Office of the Texas Attorney General, the CIDs revolve around power outages, emergency plans, energy pricing, and more. They were filed as a result of the winter weather the state experienced this week.

“The large-scale failure of Texas power companies to withstand the winter storm left multiple millions of Texans without power and heat during lethal, record-low temperatures across the state,” the news release stated

“I’m using the full scope of my constitutional powers to launch an investigation into ERCOT and other entities that grossly mishandled this week’s extreme winter weather. While Texans pulled together to get their communities through this disaster, they were largely left in the dark,” Paxton said in a statement. “We will get to the bottom of this power failure and I will tirelessly pursue justice for Texans.”