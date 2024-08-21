Peñitas Police Department holding car seat inspection event

The Peñitas Police Department want to help parents in making sure their child's car seat is properly installed.

Registration for their car seat inspection event is now open. It's scheduled to happen in October and is available for anyone in the Rio Grande Valley.

A certified car seat inspector will also be present to answer any questions parents might have.

"Sometimes when people put the seatbelt or car seats improperly, the car seat may fly. The child may be strapped in, but the seat will fly off. So we talk about seatbelts, we talk about strapping in the car seat itself," Penitas Assistant Police Chief Alejandro Morales said.

There are about 21 spots available for people to sign up. For more information, call 956-632-8349.