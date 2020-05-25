People at McAllen Target evacuated after A/C unit causes light haze
People at a Target store were evacuated Saturday after an A/C unit caused a light haze. It happened at the South McAllen location along the expressway.
According to Deputy Chief Fire Marshall Gerald Williamson an issue with one of the roof mounted AC units caused a “light haze”.
The McAllen Fire Department isolated the source and turned the A/C unit off, according to Williamson.
Williamson said the store is now safe and everyone was let back in.
