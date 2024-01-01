People in US Illegally Filing Form to Postpone Deportation

MCALLEN – Earlier this year, President Donald Trump directed his administration to crack down on enforcement for immigration laws.

Anyone in the country illegally with a criminal history or someone that's broken the law, including entering the country illegally, is a priority under the current administration.

However, some immigrants aren't being deported and instead allowed to stay.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Form I-246 is one of the methods used to try to stay in the country.

”Basically the person is asking the government to give them more time in the United States before they have to leave the country,” said immigration attorney Carlos Garcia.

Norma Roman has applied for a stay of deportation or removal a few times now, including on Wednesday.

Her request was granted, once again. She'll get a three-month extension.

A person can apply for several reasons including a medical condition or potential for family members to face extreme hardship if the individual is deported.

Those who apply risk being denied, detained and deported.

Anyone ordered for deportation from the United States may apply for a stay of deportation or removal.

Once the application is submitted, it's up to federal agencies to determine whether the request is granted or denied.

ICE says these petitions vary on a case by case basis depending on the details in the reasoning for the request.