Perforan nuevo pozo de agua para combatir la sequía en Raymondville

46 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, March 23 2024 Mar 23, 2024 March 23, 2024 3:25 PM March 23, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Raymondville está pasando por una problemática de sequía. En el Valle, la gran mayoría de gobiernos locales buscan soluciones por las posibles restricciones de agua.

En el caso de Raymondville, empezaron a perforar un nuevo pozo de agua. 

Gilbert Gonzales, alcalde de Raymondville, dijo que ya se han seleccionado los contratistas que trabajarán en el proyecto, el cual se estima que extraerá hasta 800 mil galones diarios.

