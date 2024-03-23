Perforan nuevo pozo de agua para combatir la sequía en Raymondville
Raymondville está pasando por una problemática de sequía. En el Valle, la gran mayoría de gobiernos locales buscan soluciones por las posibles restricciones de agua.
En el caso de Raymondville, empezaron a perforar un nuevo pozo de agua.
Gilbert Gonzales, alcalde de Raymondville, dijo que ya se han seleccionado los contratistas que trabajarán en el proyecto, el cual se estima que extraerá hasta 800 mil galones diarios.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Best ways to stay hydrated
-
Better Business Bureau warning of sweepstakes scam in the Valley
-
Weslaco man in custody in connection with theft of of multiple vehicles
-
Autopsy results show missing Tyler woman found in Alamo was strangled to...
-
No appointment needed for McAllen passport fair
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason
-
Golden Boot Galvan
-
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
-
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
-
UTRGV announces new name for the Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family