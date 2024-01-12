Person of interest identified in connection with fatal Edinburg shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting in rural Edinburg, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at around 10:28 p.m. at the 5600 block of Wakita Drive, and left 23-year-old Michael Daniel Arevalo dead.

According to a Friday news release, witnesses told investigators two men dressed in dark clothing and wearing hoodies were walking on the street and started shooting towards the victim.

Investigators identified a person of interest as 22-year-old Mario Cordero from Edinburg.

“Investigators are seeking to speak with Cordero about his possible involvement in the shooting death of Arevalo,” the release stated.

Those with any information on Cordero’s location or Arevalo’s death are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.