Person of interest sought in vandalism investigation at office of Congresswoman De La Cruz

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a graffiti investigation at the office of Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz.

De La Cruz previously stated her office had been vandalized multiple times this week over what she said was her support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

RELATED STORY: McAllen police investigating reports of vandalism at office of Congresswoman De La Cruz

Police responded to a report of graffiti on private property on the 1400 block of N. McColl Road Tuesday at 11:19 a.m. In a Friday news release, police released images of a person of interest captured on surveillance video.

"I can tell you that my staff has been very frightened by this," De La Cruz said.

An image of a vehicle police say is similar to the suspect vehicle was also provided.

Those with any information on the identity and location of the person of interest are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.