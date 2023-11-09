McAllen police investigating reports of vandalism at office of Congresswoman De La Cruz

The McAllen office of Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz was vandalized multiple times this week, according to a news release.

According to the release from De La Cruz’s office, her office was vandalized by “individuals with pro-Hamas sentiments, targeting the Congresswoman for her condemnation of anti-Semitism and solidarity with Jews in our community and the state of Israel.”

Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesperson with the McAllen Police Department, confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway after a police report was filed on Tuesday.

The news release said De La Cruz stands in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Read De La Cruz’s statement in full below:

"On October 7th, Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,000 innocent civilians, including many Americans, in the single largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. These savages burned babies in oven, decapitated toddlers in front of their families, tortured parents before their children, and continue to hold hundreds of hostages. The pro-Hamas activists who have vandalized my office may disregard the importance of standing with our Jewish brothers and sisters during their darkest hour, but I do not. My support for Israel and the Jewish community is, always has been, and always will be unwavering. I make no apologies for standing firmly against anti-Semitism. These vandals will not intimidate or silence me.

South Texans pride ourselves for our warmth and hospitality — aquí todos somos familia. The actions of a few will not undermine our values. In recent weeks, I have been in touch with local rabbis and I have assured them they have my full support. We stand against hate and violence in all its forms and remain committed to the safety and well-being of all our residents. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and such abhorrent behavior has no place in our community, our state, or our nation."