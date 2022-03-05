Peter Piper Pizza Opens 11th RGV Location

EL PASO, TX - Pizza properties, Inc. announced the opening of its newest Peter Piper Pizza restaurant in McAllen, Texas. The new Peter Piper Pizza restaurant is located at 3620 Nolana Avenue (Nolana at Ware Road, 956-331-2478) and is the eleventh Peter Piper Pizza location in the RGV. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. on Friday; and 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The 12,000 square foot Nolana location is a newly constructed modern, attractive, stand-alone building and provides the great food and family fun that has made Peter Piper Pizza an institution in the RGV for over 35 years. The well-appointed restaurant showcases a contemporary design and features a game room with state-of-the-art games for every age group. The new restaurant boasts two dining areas, one of which is separated from the game area and main dining area for a quieter experience. The main dining area is perfect for large and small groups alike. The restaurant has a designated area for carry out orders to make pick-up convenient for "to go" customers. According to Kirk Robinson, Chairman of Pizza Properties Inc., the restaurant's look has evolved out of Peter Piper's ongoing desire to enhance the family dining experience and atmosphere in its restaurants.

Peter Piper Pizza is a leading pizza and entertainment restaurant chain in the Southwestern United States and Mexico with a tradition of providing excellent value to customers by serving quality pizza at very attractive prices in an entertaining, casual, family-oriented setting for over 25 years. Pizza Properties, Inc. owns and operates 48 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants throughout Texas and New Mexico and has built a strong following by offering quality pizza on made-from-scratch ingredients, value-oriented prices, large game rooms stocked with the latest video games and attractions, a fantastic weekday lunch buffet and one of the best birthday party packages on the market today.

With a menu lineup of delicious pizzas, wings, salads, breadsticks, garlic cheese bread, desserts, soft drinks and beer along with cutting-edge games, Peter Piper Pizza remains the ultimate family food and fun destination.

For more information about Peter Piper Pizza, please go to www.peterpiperpizza.com. For comments or Q & A, please call or text Ron Montemayor at 956-342-5780.