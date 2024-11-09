Petition to recall San Benito city officials fails

A petition to recall San Benito city commissioners and the mayor has failed.

The petition was filed in September and the city gave an update on their Facebook page.

The city wrote that after a careful examination of the petition, it was found to be insufficient "as it did not meet the necessary requirements outlined in the charter."

The city also announced a community workshop to gather input from residents and business owners on the future of the city.

The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Benito Municipal Building, located at 485 North Sam Houston Boulevard.

The city said the event will give everyone an opportunity to engage and share ideas on various topics including parks, recreation, community events and more.