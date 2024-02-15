Pharr animal control distributing chewable rabies vaccines for wildlife

Pharr residents may have spotted packets on the ground.

Pharr Public Health Director Cynthia Gutierrez is telling people to not touch it, as it’s a chewable rabies vaccine meant for wildlife.

The city's animal control department spread it around less populated areas.

“If you come in contact with these packets, don't pick them up, don't open them,” Gutierrez said. “If you do, and you come in contact with the contents, immediately give us a call, wash your hands and let us know so that there's monitoring going on."

If your pets eat one, don’t worry, as it is safe for them.