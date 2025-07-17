Pharr city leaders announce road repairs to an alley are set to begin
Pharr city leaders announced repairs on a pothole-ridden alley are set to begin.
The alley is located off Daffodil Road. Neighbors said they have been asking for help for a long time.
"We're not just doing on overlay, we're actually removing the old asphalt and compacting the base and bringing it with some new asphalt," Pharr Public Works Director Luis Marin said.
The project is scheduled to begin next week.
