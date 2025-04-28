Pharr city leaders seeking input on next year's budget

Pharr city leaders are already working on next year’s budget, and they’re open to feedback from residents.

The city has a survey, and they want to hear from residents on how to best spend the city’s tax dollars.

"What is it that they want us to invest the money in as we make critical decisions for our budget process," Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said.

Residents have until August 2025 to fill out the survey on the city's Facebook page.

City commissioners are set to discuss the results from the survey in September 2025.

The survey is available online, click here to participate.