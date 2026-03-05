Pharr city officials respond to viral video involving off-duty firefighter
Pharr city officials confirmed to Channel 5 News that they are reviewing an incident involving an off-duty city firefighter at a baseball game.
A video circulating on social media appears to show a man identified as a Pharr firefighter confronting someone at a baseball game.
The firefighter was not identified by city officials.
In a statement, a city spokesperson said they’re aware of the video, and that the firefighter was off-duty at the time of the incident.
“However, the matter is being reviewed in accordance with City policy, and we are unable to comment further on personnel matters,” the spokesperson said.
No additional details were provided.
More News
News Video
-
New owner working to bring historic Edinburg home back to life
-
McAllen kicks off $5.6 million drainage project to tackle flooding
-
Texas Supreme Court holds hearings in Edinburg on local cases
-
Alamo adding free Wi-Fi at city park
-
New FM 2556 bridge now open between La Feria and Santa Maria
Sports Video
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...