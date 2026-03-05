Pharr city officials respond to viral video involving off-duty firefighter

Pharr city officials confirmed to Channel 5 News that they are reviewing an incident involving an off-duty city firefighter at a baseball game.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a man identified as a Pharr firefighter confronting someone at a baseball game.

The firefighter was not identified by city officials.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said they’re aware of the video, and that the firefighter was off-duty at the time of the incident.

“However, the matter is being reviewed in accordance with City policy, and we are unable to comment further on personnel matters,” the spokesperson said.

No additional details were provided.