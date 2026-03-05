Donna man charged in connection with sexual assault of a child investigation
A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to the Donna Police Department.
Jose Perez Jr. was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a charge of sexual assault of a child and released on Thursday on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.
“Due to the sensitive nature of this case and to protect the victim's privacy, no additional details are being released at this time,” the police department said in a social media post. “The investigation remains ongoing.”
