Donna man charged in connection with sexual assault of a child investigation

3 hours 31 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 6:11 PM March 05, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Jose Perez Jr. Photo credit: Donna Police Department

A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to the Donna Police Department.

Jose Perez Jr. was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a charge of sexual assault of a child and released on Thursday on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case and to protect the victim's privacy, no additional details are being released at this time,” the police department said in a social media post. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

