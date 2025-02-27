Pharr commissioners approve toll increase for transmigrantes

Anyone planning on taking salvage vehicles across the border into Mexico will soon have to pay more if they use the Pharr International Bridge.

On Tuesday, Pharr city commissioners approved a $50 toll fee for transmigrantes that’s set to go into effect on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Prior to the increase, the fee was just $5.

Pharr commissioners told Channel 5 News the price hike was needed because of a drop in southbound truck traffic they say was caused by transmigrantes creating traffic jams on the bridge.

“The commercial truck companies have complained and have concerns on these transmigrantes because their time of crossing has increased,” Pharr Mayor Pro-Tem Daniel Chavez said. “The backlog of these transmigrantes causes commercial trucks to go all the way to our Military Road, and our north, south bound streets.”

Chavez said the city wants to avoid losing business from commercial truck traffic to other international bridges.

Channel 5 News was told commissioners are considering reducing the transmigrante toll increase once the expanded Pharr bridge opens in late Dec. 2025.